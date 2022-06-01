FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 45,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,304. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

