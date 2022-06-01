FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

