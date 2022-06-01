GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003932 BTC on major exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.70 or 0.01120086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.