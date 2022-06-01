GAM Holding AG Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.47. 71,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $306.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

