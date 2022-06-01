GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 61,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock worth $6,165,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

