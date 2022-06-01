Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.87. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

