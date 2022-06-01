GCN Coin Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $42,987.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00213479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006028 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

