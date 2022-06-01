Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 222,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,409. The stock has a market cap of $296.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.85. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
