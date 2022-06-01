GenesisX (XGS) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (XGS) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $19,720.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 148.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,499,389 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars.

