Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Genetron has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 93.27%.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Genetron has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genetron by 41.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Genetron during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Genetron by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

