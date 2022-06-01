GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

