GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in GigCapital5 by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in GigCapital5 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Shares of GigCapital5 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.