Gillson Capital LP Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 293.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.85 on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,740. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

