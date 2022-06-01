Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,138 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

