Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 414,729 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.15% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 820,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 608,841 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.