Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $96,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCKW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.