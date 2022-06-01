Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. 234,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,924. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

