Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.48 and its 200 day moving average is $487.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

