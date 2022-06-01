Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,746,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

