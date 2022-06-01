Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Update

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWII. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWII remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Good Works II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

