Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $3.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.