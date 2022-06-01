Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 423,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.46 and a beta of 0.87. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

