Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.87) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 686.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.25).

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($20,001.20). Insiders bought 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,198 over the last quarter.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

