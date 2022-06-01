Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.15. 14,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,039,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

