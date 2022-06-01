GYEN Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, GYEN has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and $426,519.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,569.26 or 0.32075622 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

