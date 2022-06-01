Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

HALL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

