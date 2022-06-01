Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.02.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.