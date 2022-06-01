Head to Head Analysis: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tarena International alerts:

This table compares Tarena International and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $374.50 million 0.09 -$74.47 million ($2.79) -1.11 iHuman $148.25 million 0.90 -$5.81 million ($0.10) -25.00

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -13.18% N/A -19.02% iHuman -3.95% -5.86% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarena International and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman beats Tarena International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

iHuman Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.