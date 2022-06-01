HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 3,468,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 146.32% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

