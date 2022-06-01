Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,553,500. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HLBZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 623,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Helbiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

