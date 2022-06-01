Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Update

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. 1,063,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,864. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

