Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $571,989.95 and $5,650.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.