Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

