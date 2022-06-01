Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 12,539,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

