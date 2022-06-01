Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,392. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

