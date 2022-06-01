Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $0.90

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

