Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NYSE HOV traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $357.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
