HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,316,393. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of HP by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

