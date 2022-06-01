i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 1,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

