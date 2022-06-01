IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 232,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,042. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

