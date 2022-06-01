iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iHuman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

