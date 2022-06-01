Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.8966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

