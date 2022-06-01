Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ink has a total market capitalization of $261,727.93 and $35,086.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,458.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.37 or 0.21504777 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00444344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008767 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.