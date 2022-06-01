Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits One Day Volume of $517.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 91.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 291,503,809 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

