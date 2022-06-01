Insured Finance (INFI) One Day Volume Tops $273.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $175,606.31 and approximately $273.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 688.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,184,078 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.