Internet of People Market Cap Tops $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.