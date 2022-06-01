iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 6.6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.99 and last traded at $131.54. 1,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 375,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.