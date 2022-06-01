ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Short Interest Update

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 117.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 1,877,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 164.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 3,325,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

