IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 34.3% in May

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE IRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,993. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.