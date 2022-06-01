iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 8,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $71.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

